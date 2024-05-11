Zak Zinter "Felt Great" Practicing At Browns Rookie Minicamp For First Time
New Browns guard Zak Zinter could only watch as the Michigan Wolverines made their championship run back in January. Several months prior, Zinter had to be carted off the field against top rival Ohio State after breaking his tibia and fibula. The injury forced him to have an abnormal pre- NFL Draft process focused on rehabbing rather than training for the pros.
All healed up and ready to go, Zinter got his first taste of the NFL on Friday when the Browns opened up rookie minicamp. It was his first real football practice in nearly six months, which felt like a long time coming for the two-time first team All-Big Ten guard.
"Oh, man, it felt great, Zinter said. "I've been itching to get back out there on the field. You know what I mean? Going through the whole process and doing all that and not be able to compete and do anything, it felt great. That's what I've been working for my whole rehab is get back out there."
While he couldn't participate in pre-draft staples like the NFL Combine and Michigan's pro day, Zinter did hold and record a private workout to show teams how far along he was in his recovery.
That was nothing though, compared to his first days of practice with the Browns.
"I've been working up doing my rehab and all that, but collectively, definitely the most I've done" he said.
The aches of practice are a small price to pay for Zinter. Being back out on a football field playing the sport he loves makes it all worth it. Rookie mini camp is just the start of Zinter getting reactivated to football. When the three-day session ends, Browns OTAs begin -- the next phase of the offseason program that features three different three day sessions across three different weeks.
The next month will test Zinter and his fellow rookies mentally as well.
"It's fun," said Zinter. "Just learning the playbook, getting out there, moving around with the guys, learning how the dudes are moving next to me, the communication, all that good stuff for sure."
---------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns Safety Rodney McLeod Calls 2024 His "Last Lap"
Browns Rookie Zak Zinter Practiced For The First Time In Six Months
Browns Come To Terms With Majority Of 2024 Draft Picks
NFL Network Personality Makes Bold Prediction For Browns Schedule
Browns TE David Njoku Won't Stand For Cleveland Slander
What To Expect From Looming Browns 2024 Schedule Reveal
Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month