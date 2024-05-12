WATCH: Rookie Minicamp Provides Us With First Glimpse Of Browns 2024 Draft Picks
The Cleveland Browns 2024 rookie minicamp began on Friday and has run for three days at the training facility in Berea. Not only have fans been eager to see clips of the recent rookie draft picks, but this weekend has been the debut of the new helmets being worn on the field.
Neither the white facemasks nor the practice clips have dissappointed.
To no surprise, one player who has impressed is second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. The defensive tackle has been able to showcase his explosiveness and short-area speed over the course of the weekend.
Not only does the former Ohio State Buckeye possess rare athleticism for a defensive tackle, but he also has shown some power upon initial contact as well.
Despite being the only unsigned draft pick for the Browns, it is safe to assume that the Northeast Ohio product will be signing sometime soon.
The other day two selection for the Browns, offensive guard Zak Zinter, looks to be moving really well considering he just had surgery to put in a titanium rod from his knee to his ankle back in December. This was a result of a broken tibia and fibula from the Ohio State verus Michigan game, where Mike Hall Jr. accidentally rolled up on the back of Zinter's leg.
Not only is Zinter moving well, but he appears to have no issues with generating power.
As for the day three picks, there have been some clips of them as well.
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash, who was selected in the fifth round, led the group of receivers during drills. Here is Thrash dragging his toes after catching the football along the sideline.
Sixth-round linebacker Nathaniel Watson is a downhill thumper not only against the run but on the blitz as well. The former Mississippi State standout gave Browns fans a taste of what to expect from him.
As for the seventh rounders in cornerback Myles Harden and defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, the Browns have not posted too many clips involving them. The complete group did gather for a 2024 Browns draft class picture though.
As rookie minicamp concludes, Cleveland's first session of OTAs begins on May 21st.