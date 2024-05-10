How Does Jamari Thrash See Himself Fitting Into The Browns Plans?
Bright eyed and bushy tailed, new Browns WR Jamari Thrash showed up in Berea on Thursday after his flight was delayed twice ready for the start of rookie minicamp.
The Louisville product flew under the radar leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft at least partially because he wasn't a highly touted high school recruit. Thrash didn't receive a single power five offer as a teenager, which left him spending the first four years of his college career at Georgia State.
After an 1,122 yard, seven touchdown season in 2022, Thrash utilized an extra year of eligibility to transfer to Louisville to help grow his profile. He got the Browns attention at least. The experience of changing levels helped him develop one of his greatest strengths as a prospect, his versatility.
"Go back to my Georgia State days," said Thrash on Friday. "Knowing when the opportunity presents itself just make the most of it. When I went to Jeff Brohm's offense, I was always on one side but when I went to the senior bowl just showing my versatility, showing that I can play inside or outside definitely helped."
Now, Thrash is embarking on another transition, this time to the pros. By his own admission, he knows he has a long way to go. That's part of the reason he comes to Cleveland so ready to do whatever is asked of him. To him, that's what being versatile is all about.
"Being able to do whatever my coach needs me to do," said Thrash. "Play inside, outside. Run down, be a gunner on special teams, being a punt returner, whatever they want me to do."
Thrash's special teams experience in particular is notable. As a Day 3 pick, stepping into a loaded Browns wide receiver room that's headlined by Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, special teams could become Trash's ticket to the 53-man roster.
Notably, the 23-year-old served as a gunner during his one season at Louisville. Oddly, despite his 4.46 forty time, Thrash wasn't asked to do much as a returner, something he did do back in high school.
Seeing established talents like Cooper, Jeudy and Moore ahead of him isn't something that discourages Thrash, he just wants to make an impact wherever he can and learn from the veterans in the room. His willingness to do anything to contribute and learn should serve him well as he spends the next four months fighting to make the Browns roster.
"I don't mind waiting my turn and I don't mind playing my role," he said. "Whatever coach need me to do, whatever those guys need me to do I'm willing to do it."
