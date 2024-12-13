Insider Drops Major Update on Cleveland Browns' Future
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, as they are just 3-10 heading into Week 15.
That has made many wonder about the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, but it appears they may get another shot.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has revealed that that expectation is Stefanski and Berry are both safe going into 2025.
"I talked to some people in Cleveland, and they tell me that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are going to be safe—they are going to come back next year," Russini said on the Scoop City podcast. "I think they realize that the problem that they're having has more to do with the quarterback than it does with Kevin Stefanski."
Quarterback has certainly been a major problem for the Browns this season. They entered the year with Deshaun Watson under center, but Watson severely underperformed before tearing his Achilles and being lost for the year.
Since then, Cleveland has been rolling with Jameis Winston, who has been better than Watson, but very inconsistent (which is on brand for the former No. 1 overall pick).
The good news is that the Browns will have one of the top selections in the NFL Draft this coming April, so they should have an opportunity to select a signal-caller and solve their biggest problem.
Of course, Cleveland has more issues than just the quarterback position, and with a shaky financial situation, it will be interesting to see how the Browns address their holes once the offseason rolls around.