Pittsburgh Steelers could complicate Cleveland Browns QB search this offseason

When an in-division rival falters and begins sputtering, the Cleveland Browns are going to start rejoicing.

Following the loss of head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers' losses keep on coming. On Saturday, Jan. 17, it was announced that veteran starting quarterback, who was with the team for just one season, Aaron Rodgers, would not be returning to the team for the 2026 campaign.

In his lone campaign from Acrisure Stadium, he tossed for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions on a 65.7% completion mark. The team was ultimately knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs, though, finishing the season with an overall record of 10-7.

Losing out on both a starting quarterback and head coach is grounds for an immediate rebuild, whether or not the Steelers want to go down that road.

BREAKING: QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to return to the Steelers, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/BrBcCYqdNW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 17, 2026

2026 quarterback market

Throughout the past few offseasons, it seems that the Steelers have been targeting rentals, not long-term options.

Heading into this offseason, that mindset is expected to be different.

The 2026 NFL Draft has a few options, with most notable signal callers who've put their name in the mix being Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson. The Steelers could find themselves with several high-end quarterback options late in the first or in the second round of the draft, with Clemson’s Cade Klubnik or South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers being other options. They are also viewed as potential first-year starter options.

While it is a relatively weaker class than normal at that position, historically, Pittsburgh has been able to make an offense work, even with shaky quarterback play.

They could even survey the free agent class, which, as of now, could have a few familiar faces. Quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Trey Lance all present four different playstyles and paths forward for the organization.

Jones and Flacco give you the best chance for consistency and experience, while Pickett will give you familiarity with the organization and its system. The last option, Lance, gives you a high-upside, low-cost 25-year-old who's looking to reclaim a position in the league. He's young, mobile and athletic, which is something Pittsburgh has lacked in recent years.

However, if you're the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals or Browns, you'd hope that whoever the Steelers end up with struggles. The division is expected to remain competitive next season, even with three teams moving on from their respective previous head coaches.

Since the Browns started trending the right direction after the organization's disastrous late 2010 seasons, they've matched up well against their rival to the east. Over the course of the last five outings, the Browns have sported a 3-2 record.

They were able to finish the 2025 season with a victory over them at home, which nearly knocked them out of the race for a playoff spot.

Without Rodgers returning, the Steelers are going to be forced to deploy a new face against the Browns yet again, with hopes they can rise to the occasion and take home a rivalry win back home to Pittsburgh.

The two teams are set to match up again twice next season, with dates and times yet to be determined.