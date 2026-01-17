Is Fred Warner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner had his practice window opened this week after he suffered gruesome ankle injury earlier in the 2025 season.

However, the star linebacker will not play in the divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will not activate Warner from injured reserve.

49ers LB Fred Warner will not be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game in Seattle for the divisional round, per HC Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2026

A return this season was always going to be a long shot for the star linebacker, but it does seem like he has a chance to play again if the 49ers advance past Seattle.

With Warner ruled out, oddsmakers have kept the 49ers as seven-point underdogs in this matchup. DraftKings has the 49ers at +270 to win this game, which is good for an implied probability of just 27.03 percent.

San Francisco knocked off the Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2025 regular season, but they lost -- without Warner -- in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. The 49ers scored just three points in a 13-3 loss, but the bright side is that their defense was able to hold up for most of the game.

Then, San Francisco kept the Philadelphia Eagles to just 19 points in the wild card. It was an impressive showing from a defense that finished the regular season ranked 24th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last in success rate.

In six games during the regular season, Warner made 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, forced a pair of fumbles and recovered a fumble. He's one of the most impactful players in the NFL, and it certainly hurts the 49ers that he will remain out on Saturday.

If the 49ers advance, Warner could have a shot to return in the NFC title game next Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.