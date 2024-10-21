Kevin Stefanski Reveals Browns Plans For Quarterback Depth Chart
With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson now officially ruled out for the season, the Cleveland Browns have a number of decisions to make. The most pressing of those revolves around which of their two remaining quarterbacks will lead the offense for the rest of the season.
As head coach Kevin Stefanski shared on Monday – following the team's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals one day prior – that question remains a mystery at the moment, while they wait for more information regarding an injury to 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
"Dorian has that injury to his finger," Stefanski said. "We will kind of get some more information on that today, this week, and we'll make some determinations this week. But ... more information to gather, more opinions to gather on that one."
Thompson-Robinson suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter on Sunday while serving in relief of Watson who exited the game with a season-ending Achilles injury in the second quarter. After throwing an interception with about 4:16 remaining the game, DTR seemed to be favoring his hand. On the team's next series he was replaced by veteran Jameis Winston, who was serving as Cleveland's emergency third QB.
Asked if the additional information centered around whether or not the UCLA product would need surgery, Stefanski wouldn't specify. He is confident the ailment is not season ending though.
"Just need to hear from a couple other people," Stefanski said. "But I feel good about him being available this season. Is it this week? Is it next week? I just need more information."
One thing Stefanski did confirm is that the Browns are likely to explore adding a third quarterback to their ranks. "I think yes," he said of the idea that they'll sign another quarterback. However he wasn't sure if such a move would come in the form of a practice squad signee or an actual addition to the 53-man roster.