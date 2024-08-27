Cleveland Browns AFC Rival Named Surprising Trade Suitor For Jameis Winston
The Cleveland Browns are apparently shopping quarterback Jameis Winston in trade talks, which is kind of strange given that they signed him for the specific purpose of being Deshaun Watson's backup.
Regardless, Winston is evidently available, and Leigh Oleszczak of Dawg Pound Daily has named a rather surprising potential trade suitor for the signal-caller: the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are heading into 2024 with an obvious answer under center in Justin Herbert. However, Herbert is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which could open the door for Los Angeles to pursue a more capable backup than Easton Stick.
You wouldn't think the Chargers would be that heavy in the market for someone like Winston given that they have invested so much into Herbert, and let's face it: if Herbert is unable to play for stretches this season, Los Angeles has no chance of contending. Even if it acquires Winston.
But I guess there does exist a world in which the Chargers may want to pursue some more dependable insurance behind their franchise quarterback.
Winston has plenty of starting experience. After all, he was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
The Florida State product never quite panned out with the Buccaneers, and in 2020, he joined the New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees' backup.
Winston ended up making 10 starts over four seasons with the Saints and then signed with the Browns earlier this offseason.
We'll see if Cleveland does end up moving Winston or if this is all just smoke and mirrors.