REPORT: Cleveland Browns To Consider Trade for QB Jameis Winston
The Cleveland Browns have had an ongoing competiton for the backup quarterback spots behind Deshaun Watson all offseason long. Mostly, it was expected that Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley were competing to be the third quarterback on the depth chart.
Now, it appears that the competition was even deeper than those two competing for the final spot in the quarterback room.
According to a report from Browns' reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are open to taking trade offers for veteran backup quarterback Jameis Winston.
"With Browns second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson being informed Tuesday morning that he's mae the Browns 53-man roster, a league source told cleveland.com, the Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, and could trade one of them."
Needless to say, this is a major plot twist.
Winston appeared to be the clear-cut primary backup quarterback behind Watson. He has become a fan favorite already and was expected to get the first chance to play in case of an injury or slow start from Watson.
Things have gotten very interesting in Cleveland. Clearly, they also love what they've seen from Huntley. There seems to be a very real chance that the Browns could keep Huntley over Winston.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what moves the franchise ends up making over the next 24 hours. Winston could be on his way out of town, but that would still be a very surprising decision.
Only time will tell, but Cleveland will be a very busy team in the coming hours. Make sure stay tune, as we'll have all updates regarding roster moves for you as they come in.