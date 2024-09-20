Giants Could Lose Star For Browns Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 3 NFL action. A home game will give the Browns an even bigger advantage against a team that they should definitely beat.
Now, it sounds like the Giants could be in danger of losing a star defender for the game.
As shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, New York has added star pass-rusher Brian Burns to the injury report due to a groin injury.
Burns is one of the biggest key pieces of the Giants' defense. Losing him would be a brutal blow for New York and would definitely make life easier on the Cleveland offense.
So far this season, Burns has recorded seven total tackles and a defended pass. He has yet to record his first sack with the team, but he's a very dangerous pass-rusher.
At this point in time, he's simply questionable for the game. He could play or he might get held out.
For the Browns, this is a very important game. They need to show the ability to play well consistently on the offensive side of the ball. Deshaun Watson is entering a game that offers him a great opportunity to have a breakout performance.
There is no excuse for Cleveland to not come out and dominate. It's a game that they should win convincingly.
All of that being said, the Burns injury situation will be one to keep a close eye on. His absence would help the Browns, but if he plays the offensive line will need to figure out how to play better than they have through the first two weeks.
When more updates become available on Burns, we'll make sure to share them with you.