Notable Analyst Shares Shocking Take on Browns' Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make following the 2024 NFL season.
Deshaun Watson will be trying to make a comeback from the torn Achilles that he suffered. However, the Browns will not necessarily be welcoming him back to the team.
Unfortunately, they are locked into two more years with Watson due to his contract and there is a lot of money that will be paid out over the next two years.
While he has two years left on his contract, it seems very likely that Watson will not be back as the starter in 2025. Cleveland is widely expected to go out and find a new franchise quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some are even questioning whether or not Watson will play another game in the NFL.
Notable analyst Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports Radio spoke out with his take about Watson. He made a shocking prediction that he doesn't think Watson will take another snap.
“I think the Browns have said everything they want to say without saying a word… Does Deshaun Watson play another snap in the NFL? I think the likelihood is no… My guess is: he’s played his last NFL game."
In each of his first three seasons with the Browns, Watson completely underperformed. Even before the Achilles injury this season, fans were begging Cleveland to make a quarterback change.
His season ended with his numbers not looking great. Watson completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
All of that being said, it seems very possible that Watson has played his last snap in the NFL. His last three years had already been starting to show that he's no longer a starting caliber quarterback. The injury just adds to the likelihood that he's done as a starter.
Granted, if the Browns were to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, that quarterback may not be ready to play right off the bat. Could Watson have one more year or half a year as the starter so a young quarterback can learn from the sidelines for a handful of games?
Only time will tell, but Gottlieb's prediction certainly could end up becoming a reality.