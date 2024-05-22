Sights And Sounds From Browns Day 1 Of OTAs
The NFL is working its way through the offseason and on Tuesday, Cleveland was on the practice field for the first time in the 2024 season. While Cleveland's first practice was closed to the media, the Browns' social media team gave us a glimpse of what was going on inside the fences.
1. Deshaun Watson to Cedric Tillman in slow motion
2. Ogbo Okoronkwo hyping up the defensive line before practice
3. Greg Newsome locking up tight end Giovanni Ricci
4. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome celebrating Newsome's pass breakup
5. Jameis Winston finding Jordan Akins in the back corner of the endzone for a touchdown
6. Grant Delpit showing off his new number nine jersey
7. Za'Darius Smith showing off his new haircut with Ogbo Okoronkwo
8. Cleveland's Social Justice partners with some of the Browns' players
Football is back in the air in Cleveland, Ohio. Even though Tuesday's workout was just in shorts and tee shirts, there were still a few things to take away from what we saw at practice. The first was the intensity that Deshaun Watson was throwing with.
All Browns fans were curious about what version of Watson was going to show up this offseason because we haven't gotten much direction as to how things were progressing. Watson and his camp have kept his rehab close to the chest, so this was really our first time seeing him in action. I for one expected to see Watson lightly tossing the ball, but some of the clips that surfaced showed him throwing with game-like intensity. While it doesn't mean anything on May 21, it's still a good sign.
The second is how good this secondary is going to be. For the first time in a long time, the defense gets a second year with their coordinator and they are going to feast with familiarity and confidence. They certainly did not lack confidence in 2023, either.
Seeing Browns football on the timeline gets us another step closer to the real thing coming in September.