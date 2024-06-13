Browns' Deshaun Watson Named A QB Most Likely To Change Teams
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL season hopeful for a big bounce-back campaign from quarterback Deshaun Watson.
After pulling off one of the biggest trades in league history to acquire Watson, he has been nothing more than a massive disappointment. However, there is still time for him to turn things around.
A lot is riding on the 2024 season for Watson. His future with the Browns is one of the things potentially in the balance.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at quarterbacks around the league who are most likely to change teams following the upcoming season. Watson was on that list.
"Maybe this is the year he gets it back together, in which case the Browns will surely hold onto a player whose five-year, $230 million contract is fully guaranteed. But if he falls on his face again, the team could try to find out if a desperate counterpart is willing to see if he can rediscover that Houston magic on its roster via a trade."
Watson is coming off of a year in 2022 where he missed a lot of time due to a suspension. In 2023, he missed a lot of time due to injuries.
In the two seasons that he has been with Cleveland, he has played in just 12 total games. He has thrown for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Clearly, those numbers aren't going to cut it. He hasn't even performed like an average starting quarterback yet.
At 28 years old, his future with the Browns is completely up to him. If he's able to break out of his struggles and put together a big 2024 season, Cleveland would love to keep him around. On the chance that he doesn't right the ship, his NFL future could be over as a starting quarterback.
Truly good players always rise to the occasion when their team needs them the most. Watson was a rising superstar earlier in his career, so the talent is there for him to become the franchise quarterback that the Browns acquired him to be.
All fans can do is hope for the best this year. Watson will be given another chance and there is still a lot of hope for him. But, if he can't stay on the field and have a successful season, next offseason could get very interesting in Cleveland.