Browns QB Deshaun Watson: "I Can't Play Hesitant"
Nursing Deshaun Watson back to full health following a shoulder fracture has been the sacred mission of the Cleveland Browns this offseason.
Since having surgery to repair the injury back in November, Cleveland's star QB has stuck to a very regimented rehab plan with his sights set on suiting up for Week 1 of the season. Once healthy, the Browns mission shifts to protecting the $230 million asset that they traded three first-round picks for.
That may be easier said than done for a dual-threat QB who is at his best when utilized in the run game. Watson has talked at length about the fact that it's hard to really pinpoint one specific play that led to his injury in the first place. Looking back on last year's string of injuries to his throwing shoulder however, Watson vowed not to play the position any differently.
"I don’t think the hit situation is a problem," Watson said at mandatory minicamp. "Of course, I want to sustain, and play for longevity. But we just got to play football. I can’t play hesitant, I got to do what I got to do, and I got to understand that the hits I do take do add up. So, got to be smart about it.”
Watson saw an increased workload on the first day of minicamp, throwing the football during 7-on-7 drills for the first tike this spring. He's expected to take Wednesday off from throwing then participate again on Thursday's final session.
As head coach Kevin Stefanski explained, the next step will be getting him throwing in team drills against a fully staffed defense. That's unlikely to happen this week though and realistically will be part of his plan when the team convenes for training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in late July.
Beyond that, Watson can't really say when he'll be allowed to fully take the training wheels off.
"I have no idea," the Browns signal caller said. "There’s always checkpoints as we go through the process. And in the next month and a half, we got to continue to do those. [For now], just continue to get more live reps, 7-on-7 live reps, and then whenever training camp comes where we can go live in 11 on 11. Just taking it one step at a time."
Cleveland's 2024 season begins and ends with Watson staying healthy in hopes that he'll return to the quarterback he was with the Houston Texans from 2017-2020. Those high stakes have left Watson's every move subject to scrutiny. And every throw he's made throughout the spring getting aggregated and broken down on social media, as if everyone with an X account is suddenly a football coach.
The 2017 first-round pick takes a positive approach to the outside noise.
"It’s practice," said Watson. "You got to go through practice. Not everything’s perfect. Even in games it’s not perfect, but I don’t look at it in a negative way. Each and every fan, each and every media person, they want to see me at a level that I’m capable of. So that’s the standard. I got to make sure I hold myself to it."
While Watson may have yet to live up to those lofty expectations in Cleveland, but his confidence has been unwavering.
"I don’t get involved with people trying to rate me places where they think I’m at the bottom of the list," he said. "It is what it is. If I was at the bottom, no one would talk about me. So obviously, if anyone is talking about me, continue to talk about me, then I must be pretty damn good.”