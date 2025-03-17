Steelers Poach Defender Away from Browns in Free Agency
Former Browns safety Juan Thornhill spent the last two seasons with Cleveland, but will now going to playing against the team twice a year.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Thornhill is signing a one-year deal with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns released Thornhill on February 24; he was entering the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract that he signed in 2023. Thornhill battled reoccurring calf injuries in his two seasons in Cleveland, playing just 11 games in each of the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He had 103 tackles and four pass breakups while wearing the orange and brown.
Thornhill was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Kansas City. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and started 52 of the 65 games that he played in. Thornhill had eight interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack during his four seasons in Kansas City, but failed to log any of those stats in Cleveland.
With Pittsburgh, Thornhill will likely add to the Steelers' depth in the defensive backfield with Minkah Fitzpatrick as the lead free safety and DeShon Elliott starting at strong safety.
Thornhill will turn 30 years old in October.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Former Cleveland Browns Star Brutally Ripped By NFL Coach
MORE: Browns Now Have Another Reason to Trade Pro Bowl Defender
MORE: Browns Free Agent QB Jameis Winston Visiting with NFC Team
MORE: Renowned Analyst Delivers Ominous Warning to Browns
MORE: Browns Should Make Surprising Move in Wake Of Falcons Keeping Kirk Cousins