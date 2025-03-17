Browns Digest

Steelers Poach Defender Away from Browns in Free Agency

The ex-Browns safety is staying in the AFC North.

Gavin Dorsey

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Browns safety Juan Thornhill spent the last two seasons with Cleveland, but will now going to playing against the team twice a year.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Thornhill is signing a one-year deal with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns released Thornhill on February 24; he was entering the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract that he signed in 2023. Thornhill battled reoccurring calf injuries in his two seasons in Cleveland, playing just 11 games in each of the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He had 103 tackles and four pass breakups while wearing the orange and brown.

Thornhill was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Kansas City. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and started 52 of the 65 games that he played in. Thornhill had eight interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack during his four seasons in Kansas City, but failed to log any of those stats in Cleveland.

With Pittsburgh, Thornhill will likely add to the Steelers' depth in the defensive backfield with Minkah Fitzpatrick as the lead free safety and DeShon Elliott starting at strong safety.

Thornhill will turn 30 years old in October.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Former Cleveland Browns Star Brutally Ripped By NFL Coach

MORE: Browns Now Have Another Reason to Trade Pro Bowl Defender

MORE: Browns Free Agent QB Jameis Winston Visiting with NFC Team

MORE: Renowned Analyst Delivers Ominous Warning to Browns

MORE: Browns Should Make Surprising Move in Wake Of Falcons Keeping Kirk Cousins

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News