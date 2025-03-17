Former Cleveland Browns Star Brutally Ripped By NFL Coach
Last offseason, the Cleveland Browns were entangled in a contract standoff with wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper wanted an extension, and the Browns weren't interested in doing anything rather than beefing up the final year of his deal to placate him.
That is exactly what Cleveland ended up doing, and it's looking more and more like the Browns made the right decision.
Of course, Cleveland traded Cooper to the Buffalo Bills back in October, recouping a third-round draft pick in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowler.
That was actually quite the steal for the Browns, as Cooper went on to log just 20 catches for 297 yards and a couple of touchdowns in eight games with the Bills.
Now, the 30-year-old is a free agent, but he isn't exactly drawing a ton of interest on the open market. How did that happen? Well, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports has revealed what he heard from a former offensive coach of Cooper's and it's not good.
Is it really possible that Cooper fell off that fast? Remember: it was just two years ago that he enjoyed arguably the best season of his NFL career in Cleveland, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores.
This past year, however, the University of Alabama product trudged through what was the least productive campaign of his NFL tenure, and now, he is reaping the consequences on the open market.
Some team will surely sign Cooper, but the fact that he has gone from being considered one of the league's most underrated stars to an afterthought so quickly is jarring.
