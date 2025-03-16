Browns Should Make Surprising Move in Wake Of Falcons Keeping Kirk Cousins
If there is one thing clear about the Cleveland Browns right now, it’s that they need a new starting quarterback.
The names that we are used to hearing at this point are Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders. Each one of those guys could make an impact right away for Cleveland, but after the moves that were made on Saturday, the Browns could add another surprising name to the mix.
This move would be a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.
Willis is not a name that has come up in many discussions, but he could be both a short and a long-term solution in Cleveland.
Right now, the Browns’ number one option this offseason has been Kirk Cousins. Cousins makes too much sense for Cleveland, as he is a veteran guy on a cheap contract who has experience working directly with Kevin Stefanski.
However, the Atlanta Falcons threw a wrench into that plan on Saturday afternoon by not cutting Cousins and paying him his $10 million roster bonus.
Simply put, Atlanta is buying a draft pick. Had they cut Cousins before Saturday’s 4:00 p.m deadline, he would have been free to sign wherever he wanted and the Falcons would have saved $10 million.
Instead, they paid the $10 million and basically called the bluff of each of the remaining quarterback-hungry teams. Whoever wants him can come and get him.
This move is certainly a risk for Atlanta, but the reward is a fourth or fifth round draft pick.
Now that Cousins is going to cost Cleveland a draft pick, they could pivot and go a completely different direction.
Maybe that new direction is Wilson plus a rookie, but a surprise option would be calling up Green Bay and finding out the price of Willis.
Willis was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. After spending two seasons in Tennessee, he was dealt to Green Bay before the 2024 campaign. He appeared in seven games last season, while being named the starter in two of them.
He posted a 2-0 record, a 74 percent completion rate, 550 yards and three touchdowns. His quarterback rating finished at 79.6, which would have been first in the NFL.
I’m not naive to the fact that this is a small sample size. However, what you see from Willis is something you can work with. He spent a year under the teaching of Matt LaFleur and when he got his chance, he was very clearly an improved quarterback.
Maybe he is a difference maker, or maybe he isn’t, but if it were up to me, I would want to find out that answer.