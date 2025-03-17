Browns Now Have Another Reason to Trade Pro Bowl Defender
The Cleveland Browns have actually agreed to a contract extension with Myles Garrett, which came as quite a shock considering how staunch Garrett was in his trade demand.
But now, Garrett is on board for the long haul (or at least it appears), so the Browns need to start seriously carving out their direction for the coming seasons.
Part of that may include making some difficult trades, and just because Cleveland opted to keep Garrett does not mean the Browns' other star players are exempt from being dealt.
Perhaps the most notable name that could potentially be on the move is cornerback Denzel Ward, whose trade value continues to rise by the day.
Ward's value skyrocketed when the Carolina Panthers signed Jaycee Horn to a record-setting four-year, $100 million extension, and it just increased even further after Derek Stingley Jr.'s three-year, $90 million pact with the Houston Texans.
Why, you ask? Well, Ward is under contract through 2027 on a deal that pays him $20 million annually. Yes, he carries cap hits of $30.5 million and $27 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, but he is literally making $14 million in cash next season.
The 27-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 41 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 19 passes defended. He is one of the best cornerbacks in football, but based on the evolving market, he isn't being paid like one.
Heck, a legitimate argument can be made that Ward is actually better than Horn, who is now more richly compensated than the Cleveland star.
The Browns could bring in quite a haul for Ward right now. They would almost certainly be able to land a first-round draft pick from someone given the value placed on good corners in the modern NFL. It would be difficult for Cleveland not to consider that.
This isn't necessarily a plea for the Browns to trade Ward. He is an outstanding player, and if Cleveland is planning on trying to contend in 2025 (which it probably won't, but anyway), then keeping Ward on the roster is certainly in its best interest.
However, it's also hard to ignore the fact that Ward's trade value is through the roof at the moment, and the Browns would be remiss to not at least weigh the possibility of moving him.
