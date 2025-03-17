Browns Digest

Browns Free Agent QB Jameis Winston Visiting with NFC Team

The former Browns passer could be heading to the NFC East.

Gavin Dorsey

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
As the Browns look to fill out their quarterback room, one of the team's passers from last season is exploring his options elsewhere.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that former Cleveland QB Jameis Winston will be meeting with the New York Giants on Tuesday.

"While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, it‘s continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick," Pelissero wrote in a social media post on Monday.

Flacco and Wilson had both been connected to the Browns as well.

With Deshaun Watson rehabbing a torn Achilles, Cleveland's only healthy quarterback on its roster is recently acquired Kenny Pickett. The Browns received Pickett in a deal that sent a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Philadelphia.

In addition to signing another free-agent passer to compete with Pickett for the starting job, Cleveland could look to draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick.

Winston played the 2024 season with the Browns after spending the previous four in New Orleans. Winston appeared in 12 games with Cleveland with seven starts and totaled 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 61.1% of his passes as the Browns went 2-5 in his starts.

Tampa Bay drafted the now-31-year-old passer with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. Winston played five years with the Buccaneers, completing the previously unheard-of 30-touchdown, 30-interception season in 2019.

Winston has started 87 games in his NFL career.

