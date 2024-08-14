Three Cleveland Browns Players Playing for Their Jobs in Preseason Week 2
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Now is the time that players need to put in their best performance yet if they want to make the roster.
Over the next two weeks, a ton of roster spots will be decided. Some players will be cut and others will have earned their way onto the 53-man final roster.
With that in mind, there are three players playing for their jobs heading into Week 2 preseason action.
Dawg Pound Daily has named three players who need to have a big performance to stick on the roster. All three of them have been very quiet and seem likely closer to being cut than kept.
First up, 30-year-old cornerback Justin Hardee made the cut for the list. He has shown flashes of potential throughout his career, but he has been far from consistent. If he can't show the ability to make a big impact for the Browns this week, there's a good chance that he won't be around much longer.
Javion Cohen, an offensive lineman, was another name mentioned. Cleveland has a lot of offensive line talent and Cohen simply hasn't done enough to prove that he should make the roster over other options.
Finally, defensive tackle Siaki Ika is being looked at as a likely cut candidate. Despite being a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ika has not shown any ability to make an impact. The news about Michael Hall Jr. could help Ika make the roster, but he has to start playing better.
Of course, there will be one final preseason game. However, the second week of the preseason is always important.
Players who are able to finish out the last two preseason games strong give themselves a much better chance of being kept. These three players have to make an impact to prove that Cleveland should keep them.
Another name to throw on that list is quarterback Tyler Huntley. There seems to be a decent chance that he could be on his way out of town, whether via trade or being cut.