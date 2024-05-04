WATCH: Jameis Winston Explains To Kay Adams Why He Chose The Browns
Jameis Winston has given a number of answers when people have asked: "Why Cleveland." He's joked saying he was sick of the beaches and warm weather and that he loved the -20 degree Christmas Eve game.
With a more serious tone, he has talked about his ability to positively impact Deshaun Watson and provide him support wherever he may need it.
But Friday he had a different answer for Kay Adams on her show, Up and Adams. Kay asked him, why Cleveland? Winston explained,
"Everyone has their own unique perspective. With us adding Ken Dorsey as our offensive coordinator, I really admire Kevin Stefanski's ability to just learn from everyone in the room" explained Winston. Further, "For us and Snoop (Tyler) Huntley out of Baltimore, everyone brings something to the table that we can work with in that quarterback room."
Anytime there is a microphone around Jameis Winston it is must listen to content. He is an incredible character and is going to be an invaluable member of the Cleveland Browns.
Winston's fit on these Browns is tailor-made for his success. In the event that Watson is unavailable for any weeks in 2024, the gunslinger that is Winston will have the opportunity to thrive in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's system.
Winston's claim to fame is the 2019 season when he led the league in yards while finishing with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. 2019 was his final year in Tampa Bay and moved on to New Orleans where he backed up both Drew Brees and Derek Carr for four seasons.
For 2024, Winston is a Cleveland Brown. While he may have many reasons why he chose the Cleveland, one thing that's abundantly clear is that Browns fans are going to love every second of the time he spends in town.