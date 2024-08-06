What are Browns Players And Coaches Saying About Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors?
The Cleveland Browns returned to the practice field for training camp on Tuesday amidst an avalanche of Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors swirling outside the building.
According to a report late Monday night from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area the Browns are one of two finalists to land the 2020 first-round pick from San Francisco. Maiocco indicated, that the Patriots are the other team still in the mix for Aiyuk's services with both teams reportedly already having the framework of their respective deals in place. A final decision apparently now rests with Aiyuk who has been given permission to enter into extension talks with potential suitors.
That news became the backdrop for day 10 of training camp as what was happening on the field was seemed more important than what was happening on it. Naturally, Browns players and coaches who met with the media before practice were asked about the situation, with everyone giving eerily similar answers.
"As you know, I don't really get into reports, respectively," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Really just focused on today and the practice, I don't really concern myself with reports. We really focus on what's going on in our building not what's going on outside the building."
It was a typical response for Cleveland's head coach. Others echoed similar themes though, like wide receiver coach Chad O'Shea.
"My focus right now truly is on the guys that are here on this team," said O'Shea. "I'm going to say this, the group that we have right now has worked so hard both in the off season and then so far in training camp of doing the things we asked them to do. They've been able to really stay in the present and really work to improve every day. ... I think our team in general has done a great job here under Kevin's leadership of just ignoring all the outside noise."
At the center of a potential trade package between the 49ers and Browns, according to Maiocco, would be veteran wideout Amari Cooper. The 30-year-old arrived at camp just in the nick of time after dealing with a contract standoff of his own. Cleveland re-worked the final year of Cooper's deal to guarantee the $20 million he's owed this season and tack on $5 million in incentives to boot.
While Cooper's name popping up in rumors may seem like a distraction, fellow wide receiver Cedric Tillman expressed that he's only worried about the things he can control. If Cooper is to be traded though, Tillman wasn't shy about how influential the nine-year veteran has been to him.
“He’s meant a lot," Like I said, people don't think Amari really talks a lot. He talks, but just kind of seeing how he goes about his day being a pro and just [the] biggest thing, how he's consistent.”
Cooper's quite nature can be deceiving. Over his two years with the franchise he's become a key leader and a steadying presence in the locker room. Inside the wide receiver room specifically he's also been a valued teacher for younger wideouts just getting their feet wet in the NFL. That's not necessarily an easy thing to replaced.
"We all know Amari on the field," said O'Shea. We can see that. You can see it on tape, you can see it on tv. But what people sometimes don't realize about Amari, because he doesn't say a lot is how strong of a leader he is for our team and specifically our younger players that are in the room ... So Amari's leadership is very strong despite not being at times a very vocal person."