What To Potentially Expect From The Browns On Day Three Of The Draft
The Cleveland Browns waited 53 picks prior to making their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night. Despite the lack of a really early pick this year, the general consensus has been that the Browns' roster is good enough to not have any major needs headed into the 2024 season. Even without major needs, the belief that a defensive tackle would be selected at some point on night two was heavily mocked this year.
That exact scenario came to fruition as the Browns selected former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. with pick 54. Then with pick 85 in the third round, the Browns added offensive guard Zak Zinter of Michigan to strengthen the depth at offensive guard.
After focusing on the trenches on both sides of the ball, don't necessarily expect them to be done on the offensive line. Selecting an offensive tackle with the ability to excel at left tackle could be important for 2025 and beyond. Aside from another offensive lineman being picked on day three, what else could the Browns have up their sleeves?
Tight End
Cleveland still needs a backup tight end and have been linked to two tight ends still available on the board. Former Texas Longhorn Ja'Tavion Sanders will likely be selected in the fourth round and the Browns do not hold a fourth-round pick. I don't foresee them trading up for Sanders, rather staying put in the fifth or sixth round, they may still have a shot at former Iowa tight end Erick All.
In some ways, I am still surprised to see tight ends like Cade Stover of Ohio State and Dallin Holker of Colorado State still on the board. Stover is my fifth-ranked tight end in this class and 88th ranked prospect overall. Holker is my third tight end in this class and my 51st prospect overall. If either slide to pick 156, it would be smart for the Browns to end the slide.
Running Back
A lot of running backs remain on the board headed into day three which bodes well for the Browns. It is safe to assume that adding another running back would alleviate some uncertainty with the future in this room. If Nick Chubb is not ready to go by the start of the season, then Jerome Ford needs more help than just D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, who is also returning from his own knee injury. Names like Braelon Allen of Wisconsin, Audric Estime of Notre Dame and Ray Davis of Kentucky could be interesting adds for the team.
Two sleepers in the late rounds could be former Marshall and Shaker Heights running back Rasheen Ali and former Missouri running back Cody Schrader. Ali is an explosive running back who ranks as my 10th best player at this position. The local product is also my 123rd prospect overall. Due to his injury history, he may be available in round seven. Another potential steal could be Schrader who only ranked behind Trey Benson in my rankings. Schrader is extremely underrated and terrorized the SEC. He is my 40th overall prospect and could turn into a valuable running back in the NFL.
Linebacker
Not only should the Browns target another linebacker for depth, but they need someone with value on special teams. With the new kickoff rule, the threat of explosive returns is more possible. Neutralizing that threat will be crucial. If Bubba Ventrone can work with a linebacker like Steele Chambers of Ohio State, Curtis Jacobs of Penn State or Edefuan Ulofoshio of Washington, then that will only help in kick coverage. All three players are very mobile and can cover ground in a hurry.
Somehow former Clemson Tiger Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is still available on the board. If the Browns want to take a shot at my third-ranked linebacker and 63rd overall prospect, then they will need to find a way into the fourth round.
There are endless possibilities for the Cleveland Browns on day three. They could snag a falling wide receiver, select former Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson or even surprise many by selecting a quarterback like Michael Pratt or Joe Milton, who they did host on top-30 visits recently.
Unless Cleveland decides to make their first trade of this draft, they will be selecting four times on Saturday afternoon with pick 156, pick 206, pick 227 and pick 243. Round three gets started at noon.