    • October 10, 2021
    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    A look at the players who will not play in today’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.
    The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles will face each other today in the battle of 3-1 teams. Each team will have some players out who would make an impact if they were able to be out there on the field.

    Cleveland is without Jarvis Landry for at least this week. He is eligible to return off the injured reserve next week. The Browns got bad news this past week when they learned that Chris Hubbard is out for the season. Jedrick Wills Jr. is out and the team will be tested on the left side surely. Blake Hance is getting the start at left tackle. Cleveland has placed center Nick Harris on the injured reserve as well.

    Jacob Phillips is another player that remains on the injured reserve for Cleveland. Greg Newsome II is continuing to work back from a calf injury. Greedy Williams will again step up to a steep task. 

    Below is a list of players out for both teams.

    Cleveland Browns:

    OL Jedrick Wills Jr.

    CB Greg Newsome II

    DE Jadeveon Clowney

    S Richard LeCounte III

    LB Tony Fields II

    DT Tommy Togiai

    Clowney is missing with an elbow injury after not practicing Thursday, a blow to the Browns defense. The defense does get a boost with Anthony Walker back in the middle. Today is a good opportunity for Takk McKinley to make some noise in place of Clowney.

    Los Angeles Chargers:

    RB Justin Jackson

    DB Trey Marshall 

    TE Tre’ McKitty 

    OL Brenden Jaimes 

    QB Easton Stick

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

