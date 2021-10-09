Browns Rule Out Jedrick Wills Against Chargers

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced left tackle Jedrick Wills will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers, officially ruling him out for the game.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday that left tackle Jedrick Wills has been ruled out for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. This comes on the heels of Friday's announcement that reserve tackle Chris Hubbard, already pronounced out for the game, would have season-ending surgery on his tricep.

Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury since week one and left last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings on a cart.

The decision for the Browns this week will be who to start at left tackle. Both Blake Hance and James Hudson III have gotten game reps, including the rookie Hudson who stepped in when Wills went down last week.

Even though the play might not suggest it, the trend seems to be heading towards Hudson. Neither Hudson or Hance has played well, but the coaching staff has noted they have been encouraged by Hudson's improvement the last few weeks as he's gotten an increased amount of practice reps due to injuries.

The hope for Wills is that rest will help his ankle improve and that he can regain full health at some point in the neat future. For now, the Browns the Browns will have to come up with a way to block the Chargers front including Joey Bosa, who could find himself up against the left tackle a significant amount of the time.

Regardless of which player ends up at left tackle this week, they will have their hands full.

