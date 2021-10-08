Browns Offensive Line Depth Takes Major hit, Chris Hubbard to Have Season-Ending Surgery

News was not good for the Browns on Friday as the team took a major hit to their offensive line depth for the rest of the season.

Cleveland Browns offensive line depth took a major shot on Friday. Chris Hubbard is expected to have season ending surgery on his triceps muscle. Hubbard has missed the last three games with the injury, but was never placed on injured reserve.

Hubbard is the team’s best offensive line depth option. He brings the ability to play at either tackle spot and has even played some guard. This is definitely bad news for a team that has had Jedrick Wills battling ankle injury of his own.

In his fourth season with the Browns, Hubbard has started 34 games overall for the team. According to Ian Rapoport Hubbard tried to play through the injury, though it was not successful. Surgery will allow Hubbard to fully heal with an extended amount of time off.

Hubbard will be a free agent in 2022, so this marks his final year with the Browns on the current contract. After the injury heals the two could talk again on a new contract. Potentially a good thing for Cleveland since Hubbard has been dependable for the most part, besides this season ending injury. There wouldn’t be a large contract needed, potentially something to look forward to.

For the time being the Browns need to continue developing rookie tackle James Hudson and will need others like Blake Hance to step up. Cleveland very well could look to add depth.