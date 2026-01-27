A Piece of Myles Garrett’s Record-Breaking Year Has Made It to Canton’s Hall of Fame

Myles Garrett’s historic 23-sack season has already netted him some significant hardware at the beginning of awards season, and another very important individual trophy will surely be coming his way during the upcoming NFL Honors awards show.

Now, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will have a little piece of Garrett’s history, as well.

The Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday through social media that it has officially received Garrett’s uniform from his memorable 23-sack campaign with the 2025 Cleveland Browns.

HISTORY JUST LANDED. Myles Garrett’s 23-sack uniform is officially in the building. @Browns @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/uQlL3XZ2KA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 27, 2026

Garrett set a new single-season sack record in 2025 by surpassing the previous mark of 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021), set 20 years apart.

Garrett -- a surefire future Hall of Famer -- has already been distinguished by the Pro Football Writers of America as their Defensive Player of the Year, the second time he’s been handed this honor. He was also included in PFWA's All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

Additionally, Garrett was named Pro Football Focus' Defensive Player of the Year, and Dwight Stephenson Award winner, the latter as the league's highest graded player for the season, according to PFF's metrics. Garrett has now been the highest graded defender according to PFF for four straight seasons.

The 30 year-old former first overall draft pick for Cleveland is heavily expected to take home the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show, set to be broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 5 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. This would also mark the second time Garrett has won this award.

Making “from Cleveland to Canton” true

Garrett’s record-breaking campaign came barely months after the star defensive end asked to be traded away from the Browns, stating “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton”, while requesting the team deal him to a Super Bowl contender.

While Garrett’s wishes were not fulfilled by the Browns, the team did hand him a record-breaking contract extension for four years and $160 million that included $123 million guaranteed and a no trade clause, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Despite another forgettable season for the Browns at 5-12, Garrett didn’t disappoint, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods while leading the league in tackles for a loss in addition to sacks.

With the now five-time first team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler locked in through the 2030 season with the Browns, Garrett’s uniform from an unbelievable record-breaking campaign did make it “from Cleveland to Canton.”