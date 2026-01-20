Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham emerged as a standout in Cleveland's 2025 NFL Draft class.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America recognized his impressive performance by naming him to the All-Rookie team.

#Browns rookie DT Mason Graham voted to the PFWA All-Rookie team. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 20, 2026

The Browns made a bold move by drafting Graham at No. 5

The Browns selected Graham with the No. 5 pick after trading down from No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland could have drafted standout wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, but chose to move down three spots, acquiring a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick instead.

Cleveland was in dire need of offensive help, but ultimately chose to draft Graham. Even though the Browns should've gone with a wide receiver or an offensive lineman, they made the right pick by selecting him, as he has had an impressive rookie season.

Graham recorded 28 tackles and half a sack over the course of 17 games. Although he didn't manage to secure a full sack, his presence on the defensive line allowed other pass rushers, like Myles Garrett, to reach the quarterback effectively.

Garrett enjoyed the most successful season of his career, racking up an impressive 23 sacks, which stands as the NFL record for a single season.

Graham recognized that entering the season, playing alongside Garrett would provide him with greater opportunities and also allow Garrett to regain his ability to make impactful plays.

"I feel like everyone sees that there's a lot of attention on Myles all the time," Graham said before the second full-squad training camp practice on July 24, via Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling. "So if he's not getting the chip, he's getting double teamed or triple teamed at some point. So there's a lot of opportunity there, and maybe if one of us starts making some stuff happen then that'll take a little bit of pressure off him and it'll give him some free space. But we're all just building that chemistry, trying to work together."

Graham played a crucial role in helping Michigan secure the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, and now he’s poised to be a key asset for the Browns as they aim to win their first Super Bowl.

Cleveland is still a bit off from being a Super Bowl contender, but the addition of Graham has bolstered their defense to a Super Bowl-caliber level. Now, the Browns need to focus on finding a franchise quarterback and adding some offensive support, and they could be on the right track.

