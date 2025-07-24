3 takeaways from Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp went down much like the first, with dominant defensive practices all around.
The Bucs still aren't in pads yet — that'll happen Monday — but the team remains intense on Day 2, and it was once again the defense's day. There were no interceptions today, but the defensive backs had a strong day regardless.
As always, BucsGameday was live on site and witnessed all the action. Here are our three takeaways from Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp:
Yaya Diaby terrorizes the backfield
Yaya Diaby couldn’t be stopped on Thursday. He had multiple would-be sacks on the day, getting to Baker Mayfield during 11v11 teams drills multiple times. He wasn’t the only player who got in on the action, either — Chris Braswell and Jacob Parrish both had sacks and Calijah Kancey had a tackle for loss in the backfield as well.
Overall, it was another really strong day for the defense, including another position group.
Defensive backs shine
Defensive backs still made some big plays. Christian Izien made a great pass breakup on Kam Johnson and let him know with a gesture, and Benjamin Morrison had a few notable breakups as well — including a big one during the very last period of practice.
Combined with Parrish's sack on a blitz today, the tandem with the line’s pressure has created a suffocating defense so far over the first two days, and both units will look to keep that momentum going once the pads are on.
Emeka Egbuka shines
Emeka Egbuka continues to impress at training camp, coming down with some good plays today. He most notably scored during a red zone period of 7v7 work, slipping behind the defense and coming down with a contested grab in the back of the end zone. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had some great things to say about Egbuka after practice was over.
"It's really fun to have a guy like that that's that intelligent, doesn't act like a rookie," Mayfield said. "He raises the standard for everybody else."
