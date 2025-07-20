Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally have all of their 2025 NFL draft picks under contract, and it couldn't come at a better time.
It was a mad dash to get draft picks under contract this week as training camps across the NFL have begun to open up. Due to protections in the CBA, rookies without deals are not permitted to participate in camp. Unlike in the past, each rookie is slotted a specific amount for the draft slot. However, in recent years, there has been a holdup with second-round draft picks signing as they look for more guaranteed money.
The Bucs' second-round draft pick, Benjamin Morrison, became the next in an avalanche of signings over the weekend. Morrison officially signed his four-year $8,209,282 rookie deal. Morrison gets 96% of his third year guaranteed.
The Bucs have high hopes for Morrison, who fell to them in the second round after injury concerns with his surgically repaired hip. The team played it slow throughout offseason work, not wanting to rush him back too soon. However, Morrison was a participant during mandatory minicamp and showed off why the Buccaneers are so high on him when he made an athletic leaping pass breakup on their first-round pick, Emeka Egbuka. With a strong camp, there's the possibility Morrison could leapfrog incumbent starter Jamel Dean, who has struggled with injuries and ball production over the last few seasons.
