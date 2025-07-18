Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rewarded Baker Mayfield with a big deal after a strong 2023 season, and he answered with a career year in 2024. Mayfield exceeded expectations, and he looks primed to do so again in 2025 — but is he outplaying his deal?
Mayfield signed a three-year, $100,000,000 deal after his 2023 with $50,000,000 of that guaranteed. He played through the first year of that deal in 2024, and now he's entering the second of three. The Bucs had an easy out in Mayfield's contract had he not performed well last year, but he absolutely smashed expectations and delivered 41 passing touchdowns and another NFC South championship. If he plays to that same level this year, he'll continue to smash those expectations, but the argument that he's underpaid will only grow stronger.
ESPN recently put out a list of potential overreactions heading into this season, and writer Dan Graziano evaluated whether or not it would be an overreaction that Mayfield is in for a big payday after this year. He determined that it was anything but, and that Mayfield could be in line for an extension after 2025.
"After this year, Mayfield will have one year and $27 million left on his deal. He's only 30 years old, and if he leads the Bucs to a fifth straight division title with yet another new offensive coordinator, you have to believe he'll be in line for an even bigger extension this time around," Graziano wrote. "Mayfield found a home in Tampa Bay and has been consistently productive since he got there. The Bucs deserve to be the division favorites. And if they win it again, Mayfield will have a strong case for a big raise."
As it stands, Mayfield is the 17th-highest-paid QB in the NFL by total value. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold just jumped him in total value this offseason after signing a contract worth $100,500,000, and two quarterbacks above him on the list — the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson and the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins — aren't even starting. Mayfield led the NFL in completion percentage last year, had the third-most passing yards in the NFL and threw the second-most touchdowns, so he is punching well above his weight.
The Buccaneers have quite a few other extensions to worry about next year, so they may want to take care of those first. But if Mayfield balls out like he's predicted to this year, his rate of play in comparison with his deal may be too hard to ignore.
