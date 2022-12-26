RECAP: Bucs Defense Bails Out Tom Brady and Offense in Win Over Cardinals

How everything went down Christmas night between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers woke up Christmas morning with the NFC South Division title and their postseason destiny firmly in their control.

At 6-8, that alone was a gift of gigantic proportions heading into Week 16.

After a 19-16 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Bucs now have a division clinching scenario waiting for them back home next weekend against the Carolins Panthers.

But before we get there, here's how it went down on Christmas Day.

Given how the season has gone up to this point, a first half that produced just six points on two Ryan Succop field goals is about what we expected.

Despite facing a less-than-spectacular Arizona defense.

Along the way, the Buccaneers left four points on the field when a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady was negated by an illegal shift.

Another three points was also squandered when Brady threw a desperation ball into double coverage aimed for receiver Mike Evans.

The fact the pass came on 1st and 10 from the Cardinals' 33 yard line only adds to the frustration, as a typically smart Brady would be expected to throw the ball away under duress rather than putting it at risk the way he did.

And of course, don't forget to note the duress, as the offensive line continued to struggle.

Especially after the second quarter injury suffered by left tackle Josh Wells.

Brandon Walton came in to replace Wells, putting Tampa Bay's third left tackle, second left guard, and second center in front of Brady.

The Bucs also struggled to get the ground game going consistently in the first half, despite collecting 76 yards on 14 combined carries for running backs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White.

Fighting the good look of those totals and averages, eight of those 14 carries were held to just three yards or less.

Still, the Buccaneers stayed committed to the running game in the second half, and Fournette finished with

But it was the Cardinals' running game that really put the Bucs in jeopardy.

After five field goals between the two opponents, Arizona running back James Connor decided he'd had enough of the kicks, and took his team's fourth explosive run of the game 22 yards for the first touchdowns of the night.

After kicker Matt Prater made the extra point, the Cardinals held a 16-6 lead with under 11 minutes.

Tampa Bay was able to come right back and bring it to within a field goal game, however, finding the end zone with White to cap off a seven drive scoring drive.

The score made the score 16-13, with the Cardinals still in front.

A fumble by Arizona quarterback Trace McSorley on the ensuing possession gave the Bucs the ball, and new life, trailing by just three points.

That possession ended with another Succop field goal, and it left the game tied at 16 with just over two minutes left to play.

But no heroics were to be had in regulation as Brady's offense went three and out for the third time in the second half, and the Cardinals failed to get into scoring range as the clock ran down.

Which meant overtime, for Tampa Bay and Arizona.

In overtime, the Bucs defense got the Cardinals off the field and Brady orchestrated a nine play drive to set up Succop's game-winning 40 yard kick.

Because of wins by the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, the Buccaneers had to win Sunday night to maintain their spot at the top of the NFC South.

And while it wasn't pretty, and not a win anyone will want to put on their highlight reel outside of Succop, the Bucs won and have the chance to clinch the NFC South next weekend.

Merry Christmas.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



