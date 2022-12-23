Report: Rob Gronkowski Recently Contacted Buccaneers About Potential Return

It seems as though there is mutual interest between Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding a return. But time is running out.

According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about a potential return to the team.

"The Bucs had several conversations with Gronkowski around Thanksgiving about him possibly reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady to help the struggling squad secure a playoff berth."

In the article, Stroud provides specific details of the communications that occured between Gronk and the Bucs.

"Gronkowski told the Bucs he had been working out. He and the club discussed several options, including signing the 33-year-old to the practice squad to give him a couple weeks to get back into football shape, although they were willing to add him to the active roster."

But then, the kicker.

"In the end, Gronkowski decided to remain retired for now."

Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, confirmed that a conversation with Gronkowski did take place... but that's all he considered it to be, a conversation.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Despite their struggles on offense this season, the Buccanee are still clinging to their perch atop the NFC South. And with the defense playing playing at a high level, it really feels like Gronk's presence in the lineup could unleash another element that the team — and his former quarterback, Tom Brady — desperately need.

Which ultimately makes this report by Stroud a bit demoralizing for Bucs fans.

The timing. The player. Everything about the scenario feels like it would have been perfect. But it seems, at least for now, Rob Gronkowski will not be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their final push to reserve a spot in the postseason.

