Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers at Panthers

Sports Illustrated Fantasy recommends starting five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players/units this week against the Carolina Panthers, as your team continues on in the 2021 fantasy football playoffs (or consolation bracket).

Comparatively, SI Fantasy only suggests starting one Panthers contributor, while benching three others.

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Panthers start and sit suggestion for Week 15 below, via SI Fantasy. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones: Jones will see a bigger role in the Bucs offense this week, as Leonard Fournette suffered an injured hamstring in a loss to the Saints. He’ll be in the No. 2 running back conversation against the Panthers, who have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to four different running backs in their last three games. Jones is still a free agent in many leagues, so add him and start him if you’re in need.

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown: The Buccaneers will be without Chris Godwin (knee), and Mike Evans is in question this week due to an injured hamstring. That leaves Brown, who should return from suspension in time to face the Panthers. This isn’t about the matchup and more about target volume and rapport, which Brown clearly has with Tom Brady. He could even be available in some leagues this week.

Panthers WR D.J. Moore: In spite of Carolina's confusing and underwhelming quarterback situation this season, Moore has steadily produced within the Panthers offense, averaging 12 fantasy points per game in half-PPR format and no fewer than four receptions per game in his last five contests. He'll likely be the only dependable option across Carolina's offense on Sunday, especially considering the Panthers' middling run game will face a top-tier Buccaneers rushing defense.

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (TE start of the week): Gronkowski’s fantasy numbers have dropped in three straight weeks, culminating in a 4.9-point stinker against the Saints. I’d keep the faith in the future Hall of Famer though, as he still had 11 targets last week and has seen no fewer than eight in five straight games. The Buccaneers will also be without Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans is a question mark due to an injured hamstring.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop: In my opinion, Succop has been extremely tough to trust this year and has disappointed after signing a three-year contract extension this summer, missing four field goals and three extra points on the season including a 45-yard miss against New Orleans on Sunday. That being said, the Buccaneers should score plenty of touchdowns against Carolina, raising Succop's floor on extra-point tries.

Buccaneers D/ST: Tampa Bay’s offense has taken a few big hits with injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but the defense is still one of the best in fantasy football. I’d run them out there again versus Cam Newton and the Panthers, as defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against them.

Sit 'Em

Panthers QB Cam Newton (QB sit of the week): Newton is coming off a big productive fantasy game after scoring 23.3 points in a loss to the Bills. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as a tough matchup against the Buccaneers awaits. In recent weeks, their defense has given up big stat lines to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz, but those are the lone quarterbacks to score more than 15.7 points against them since Week 7.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Hubbard, listed as a sit ‘em last week, saw fewer snaps and had just one more touch than Ameer Abdullah in a loss to the Bills. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who have been tough on runners all season. In fact, their defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards to the position in 2021. With Abdullah seeing the pass catcher’s role, Hubbard is a major risk this week.

Panthers D/ST: Don't expect a zero-point showing again from Tampa Bay this week, or anything similar. Also, keep in mind that the Bucs put up a combined 77 points in two games against the Panthers last year. Simply put, Carolina's defense isn't a good play considering the competition.

