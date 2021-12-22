Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Eagles D/ST vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Giants have lost Daniel Jones for the season, leaving them with the turnover-prone Mike Glennon and the inexperienced Jake Fromm to start against the Eagles. That makes the Philadelphia defense one of the top streamers at the position. They’re available in about half of fantasy leagues.

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tampa Bay’s offense has taken a few big hits with injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but the defense is still one of the best in fantasy football. I’d run them out there again versus Cam Newton and the Panthers, as defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against them.

Seahawks D/ST vs. Bears (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks defense has not been a reliable option for fantasy managers, but a matchup against the Bears makes it a nice streamer. Chicago is tied for second in giveaways, has allowed the second-most sacks, and opposing defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points against them in 2021.

More Starts

Chargers D/ST at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Saints D/ST vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

Seahawks D/ST vs. Bears ($3,000)

Jaguars D/ST vs. Jets ($2,700)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Vikings D/ST vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings D/ST can be a nice streaming option when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week when Matthew Stafford and the Rams come to town. Their offense has averaged 27.6 points and the sixth-most total yards on the season, so Minnesota’s defense should be on the bench.

Sit ‘Em

Bills D/ST at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills D/ST has struggled in recent weeks from a fantasy standpoint, scoring an average of 3.3 points in their last three contests. That includes a zero-point fantasy stink bomb against the Patriots just two weeks ago. So while sitting this unit in fantasy is difficult, you might want to consider that move.

Colts D/ST at Cardinals (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL): The Colts defense put up a nice performance against the Patriots last week, but a road game against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals makes it a fade for me. Defenses have struggled against Arizona for most of the regular season, averaging the fifth-fewest fantasy points against them.

More Sits

Panthers D/ST vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bears D/ST at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Bills D/ST at Patriots ($3,200)

Rams D/ST at Vikings ($3,100)

