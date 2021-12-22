Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert is an obvious start this week, but there are only four teams left in most leagues, and you don't want to get cute. The Texans have actually been tough on quarterbacks lately, allowing an average of 12.1 points to the position since Week 9, but Herbert is, of course, mostly matchup proof. Overall, their defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to six different quarterbacks this season.

Start ‘Em

Matthew Stafford at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford is one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, and a matchup against the Vikings makes him a solid option once again. Since Week 9, no team has allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing field generals than Minnesota’s defense. Also, three players at the position have put up 30-plus fantasy points against them, including two who have done it since Week 11.

Russell Wilson vs. Bears (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson has been up and down in the stat sheets since his return from injury, but I’d trust him to produce in what is a prime matchup against the Bears. Since Week 9, their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Furthermore, six different players at the position have scored 23-plus fantasy points against Chicago during the season.

Joe Burrow vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow’s numbers have not been great in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 16.6 fantasy points in five of his last six games. Still, I like him as a low-end starter when the Ravens come to town. Their defense has been gashed by quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing an average of nearly 19 fantasy points per contest to the position in their last seven contests.

Kirk Cousins vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Starting Cousins almost always comes with at least some level of risk, so keep that in mind when the Vikings host the Rams. The matchup isn’t really good or bad, as Los Angeles has allowed decent stat lines to Carson Wentz and Davis Mills but has also held stars like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in check. However, if this turns into a shootout, Cousins could be a real asset.

More Starts

Kyler Murray vs. Colts (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL)

Aaron Rodgers vs. Browns (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Kirk Cousins vs. Rams ($6,200)

Russell Wilson vs. Bears ($6,100)

Joe Burrow vs. Ravens ($5,900)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Cam Newton vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Newton is coming off a big productive fantasy game after scoring 23.3 points in a loss to the Bills. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as a tough matchup against the Buccaneers awaits. In recent weeks, their defense has given up big stat lines to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz, but those are the lone quarterbacks to score more than 15.7 points against them since Week 7.

Sit ‘Em

Taysom Hill vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Hill is coming off a major stink bomb, scoring 9.5 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. I'd beware of this week's game against the Dolphins too. Their defense has held mobile quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson to fewer than 16 fantasy points, and Josh Allen was held under 17 against them in Week 2. At best, Hill is a risk-reward, low-end No. 1 option.

Derek Carr vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Carr has been tough to trust over the last few weeks and starting him against the Broncos is not recommended. This unit has allowed an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 9, including holding both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow to fewer than 13 points. Carr has also struggled to produce well against Denver during his career.

Carson Wentz at Cardinals (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL): Wentz has seen his stats go down the tubes lately, as he’s failed to score more than 11.1 fantasy points in four of his last five games. While he does face a Cardinals defense that gave up a big stat line to Jared Goff last week, quarterbacks have still averaged fewer than 16 fantasy points per game against them. Arizona should be salty after losing to the lowly Lions, too.

Tua Tagovailoa at Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tagovailoa was a popular sleeper last week, as he failed to score even 14 fantasy points against the lowly Jets. What’s more, he’s failed to even hit the 18-point mark in each of his last six games. I’d fade him against the Saints, despite a positive matchup on paper. If Tua can't get it done against the Jets (twice), I doubt his chances of producing in New Orleans.

More Sits

Ryan Tannehill vs. 49ers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Jimmy Garoppolo at Titans (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Matt Ryan vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Josh Allen at Patriots ($7,500)

Tom Brady at Panthers ($7,400)

Derek Carr vs. Broncos ($5,800)

