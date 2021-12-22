Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

James Robinson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson looked good in his first game of the season without Urban Meyer at the helm, seeing a 45% touch share while putting up 17.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Texans. He has another great matchup next on the schedule, as Robinson goes up against a Jets defense that’s allowed 25 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Start ‘Em

David Montgomery at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has scored 14.1 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games, but I’d stick with him when the Bears face Seattle. Their defense has been generous to running backs, allowing an average of nearly 170 scrimmage yards per game and the second-most fantasy points to the position. Look for Montgomery to see a big workload in this NFC competition.

Javonte Williams at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams had a respectable 12.1 fantasy points last week against the Bengals, but he had scored 20-plus points in his previous three games. I think he could hit that mark this week, as the Broncos face a Raiders defense that’s allowed 10 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to running backs since Week 9. Fantasy managers should also consider Melvin Gordon.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Clyde the Glide scored a mere nine fantasy points in last week’s win over the Chargers, but he had produced double digits in each of his previous three games. He’ll be a solid option this week, as the Steelers have been gashed by runners lately. In fact, their defense has allowed 133 rushing yards and a league-high 36.7 points per game to enemy backs since Week 11.

Ronald Jones at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones will see a bigger role in the Bucs offense this week, as Leonard Fournette suffered an injured hamstring in a loss to the Saints. He’ll be in the No. 2 running back conversation against the Panthers, who have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to four different running backs in their last three games. Jones is still a free agent in many leagues, so add him and start him if you’re in need.

More Starts

Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

D’Onta Foreman vs. 49ers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

DFS Bargains

Ronald Jones at Panthers ($5,100)

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bills ($5,000)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Darrell Henderson at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henderson has lost his featured role in Los Angeles to Sony Michel, seeing a mere 16% touch share in a win over the Seahawks. On the flip side, Michel received a 40% touch share and averaged more than five yards per attempt in the game. While the matchup against the Vikings is favorable. Henderson simply can’t be trusted if this trend continues in the backfield.

Sit ‘Em

Myles Gaskin at Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Gaskin was a flex starter in a lot of fantasy lineups last week, but he saw a 17.2% touch share and played second fiddle to Duke Johnson. The Dolphins have since signed D.J. to their 53-man roster, making a difficult backfield even harder to predict. What’s more, the Saints defense has surrendered the seventh-fewest points to opposing running backs since Week 9.

A.J. Dillon vs. Browns (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Dillon was able to find the end zone last week against the Ravens, but he saw a decline snaps and touch share compared to Aaron Jones. In fact, Jones led Dillon in snaps, touches and fantasy points. That is a problem for managers, who shouldn’t see Dillon as much more than a risk-reward flex option versus the Browns. Runners have averaged 21.6 points per game against them.

Chuba Hubbard vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard, listed as a sit ‘em last week, saw fewer snaps and had just one more touch than Ameer Abdullah in a loss to the Bills. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who have been tough on runners all season. In fact, their defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards to the position in 2021. With Abdullah seeing the pass catcher’s role, Hubbard is a major risk this week.

Devonta Freeman at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freeman had been a reliable flex option for fantasy managers, but that changed last week against the Packers. Rather than see close to a featured role, Freeman saw one fewer touch than Latavius Murray, who was the lead runner in the second half. A matchup against the Bengals is tough, too, as their defense has allowed the ninth-fewest points to runners since Week 9.

More Sits

Michael Carter vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chase Edmonds vs. Colts (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL)

David Johnson vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Chuba Hubbard vs. Buccaneers ($5,400)

Devonta Freeman at Bengals ($5,300)

