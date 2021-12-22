Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts Has Proven He’s QB1 in Philadelphia
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 16: Kickers

Jake Elliott is on fire for the Eagles and looks to have a productive matchup upcoming vs. the Giants.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Jake Elliott vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott has also been on fire in recent weeks, as he's scored 14 or more fantasy points in four of his last six games, including three of his last four. He's in a good spot to succeed this week, too, as the Giants have allowed 16 field-goal attempts and an average of nearly nine fantasy points a game to kickers.

Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Greg Zuerlein vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Zuerlein has been hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 33 fantasy points in his last three games. That includes a 13-point performance against this week’s opponent, the Football Team. Their defense has allowed a combined 34 fantasy points to kickers in their last three games.

Younghoe Koo vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has been unreliable for fantasy fans this season, but a matchup against the Lions makes him a viable streamer this week. Their defense has allowed 35 field-goal attempts and the most fantasy points to enemy kickers, and nine players at the position have scored at least nine points against them.

More Starts

  • Ryan Succop at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Dustin Hopkins at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

  • Jason Sanders at Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jason Myers vs. Bears (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

SI Recommends

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Matt Prater vs. Colts (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL): Prater has been less than stellar in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring fewer than nine fantasy points in all but two of his last seven games. That includes a six-point stinker against the Lions last week. The Colts have also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers since Week 9.

Sit ‘Em

Chris Boswell at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell is coming off a solid, 13-point performance in last week's win over the Titans. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as he faces a bad matchup in Kansas City. Their defense has allowed just one kicker to score more than five fantasy points against them since Week 8, so I’d fade Boswell.

Chase McLaughlin at Packers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin was a viable fantasy option earlier this season, but his numbers have taken a serious nosedive. McLaughlin scored a combined 14 fantasy points in his last five games. This season, Green Bay has also allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers.

More Sits

  • Randy Bullock vs. 49ers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Graham Gano at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Busts

  • Tyler Bass at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Evan McPherson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

