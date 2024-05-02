The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cruise Makes a Splash In Year 2
It was smooth sailing on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second annual Bucs Cruise presented by Cruise Planners and Celebrity Cruises. The ship set sail from Port Everglades on April 4th docking in Key West and the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale four days later. Over 600 Bucs fans descended on the cruise from across the U.S. filled with Buccaneer legends, current players, cheerleaders, and of course, Captain Fear.
Aboard the ship Silhouette, fans took in player panels, participated in games, and of course got to mingle one-on-one with some of their favorite players. That experience wasn’t just meaningful for the fans but also for the players themselves as Luke Goedeke notes.
“Being able to interact with them in an environment other than a football setting has been a phenomenal experience," Goedeke said. "Just being able to be myself around them and them seeing me more as a person instead of just a football player.”
The cruise boasted 13 players spanning the history of the Buccaneers franchise, featuring legends like Jimmie Giles, Dexter Jackson, and Warren Sapp to current Bucs like Rachaad White, Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Jamel Dean, Luke Goedeke, Christian Izien, Cade Otton, and Greg Gaines.
The voice of the Bucs, Gene Deckerhoff, was on board as well as Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. It even featured a video message from Rob Gronkowski who teased his possible appearance on next year's cruise. Martin Gramatica was also on hand before the ship set sail signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.
The cruise kicked off with a sailaway party on the top deck introducing the players that would be onboard. It featured a DJ and drinks flowing as fans got to interact with and receive autographs from some of their favorite players. Following the sailaway party was the first of four cocktail receptions that featured an intimate experience for fans to chat it up with players and get memorabilia signed.
The next morning featured a special breakfast with Bucs legend Derrick Brooks benefiting charity which allowed another opportunity for fans to meet the Hall of Fame linebacker. Throughout the day there were special guest presentations with Deckerhoff, Moore, Sapp, Ford, and Brooks himself as well as trivia and time to explore Key West.
“It’s been pretty cool! It’s a great deal for fans and for players," defensive tackle Greg Gaines said. "The Bahamas were sweet, the ship is sweet, everything is cool. It’s a lot of fun hanging out with fans and players and there's a lot of one-on-one time.”
The action didn’t stop or slow down on our day at sea, kicking off the day with two-player panels. The first of which featured legends from Buccaneers franchise history followed by current players. Both panels were hosted by Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips. In between the panels was a thrilling game of heads-up where a fan was paired with a player competing for the win. As fans were heading into the theatre some were randomly handed cards and were told to hold onto them. Coincidentally, I was handed one of those cards.
I was paired up with Otton and we crushed the competition, going seven for seven in correct answers before the time ran out. But we weren’t the only ones to get every answer correct. Goedeke and his partner also finished with seven and a head-to-head competition was in order. While he was quick with the buzzer, Otton answered incorrectly, giving the win to Goedeke and his partner. It was a fun experience to be a part of and only set up the competitive nature for what was to come later in the day.
“It’s been awesome the fans have been super respectful, but also you can tell how much they support their team," Otton said.
It was time for a volleyball showdown, which ended up being Team Dean versus Team Tryon-Shoyinka. The competition was fierce and after a close game in the first round, Team Dean, consisting of White, Diaby, Goedke, and Sapp, put the finishing touches on Team Tryon-Shoyinka, who went Husky heavy in his draft. Team Dean went on to quickly defeat the captains and crew of the ship for the second straight year, with Diaby winning the MVP.
That night there were more player presentations with Sapp and others, Bingo, and a family feud-style game that featured players versus cheerleaders. The final day of the cruise featured a free day to explore Nassau, Bahamas. I set out on an excursion to Pearl Island to swim with the pigs. Greg Gaines was with me, and I can say it was an experience for sure. Most of the other players spent their day in Atlantis while others enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Bahamas.
The final night of the cruise was celebrated with players and fans with the last two cocktail parties of the voyage. It was another opportunity for fans to mingle and meet their favorite players while receiving autographs and taking pictures. To say one final farewell, fans rocked out at a retro creamsicle party that featured a surprise appearance from Bucco Bruce himself.
The Bucs Cruise is an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime. Sailing with Buccaneers legends and players out on the open sea was a fantastic experience. One that I won’t soon forget.
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.