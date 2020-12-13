Bucs vs. Vikings: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Buccaneers vs. Vikings: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1:00 P.M. ET
Watch: FOX
Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK
Odds: Tampa Bay is favored by 7 points, with the over/under set at 52.5 points according to OddsShark.
Series history: The Buccaneers own a 22-33 record all-time against the Vikings, with the last meeting ending in a 34-17 Minnesota victory in Minneapolis in 2017.
The rundown
This is the month where we find out what these Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all about.
Because right now, we just don't know. The Bucs got off to a hot 6-2 start with quarterback Tom Brady leading the way, but are now 1-3 in their last four games while riding a two game losing streak as well as a three home contest skid. Coming off of a bye week, Tampa Bay is looking to right the ship.
That won't be easy against a hot Minnesota team that is 5-1 over its last six games including two wins in a row on the road. The Vikings have played their good opponents well and their bad opponents poorly as of late, making Minnesota a rather unpredictable team against, you guessed it, a rather unpredictable team in Tampa Bay.
Iron sharpens iron in some respects. Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is the NFL's No. 2-leading rusher, and is going against the Bucs' No. 1-ranked run defense: Who's going to break?
Then again, the Vikings rank No. 27 in pass and No. 18 in run defense this year, and will be without All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to help in both departments. With a healthy receiving corps and offensive line ahead of him, perhaps this is the matchup that Brady and Co. need to get Tampa Bay on track.