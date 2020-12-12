Tampa Bay Buccaneers Elevate CB Herb Miller; TE Cameron Brate Questionable

With starter Jamel Dean not expected to play Sunday, Bucs add depth at the cornerback position on the active roster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated cornerback Herb Miller from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

In addition, Bucs' tight end Cameron Brate has been added to the team's injury report for Sunday's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings and is listed as questionable as he deals with an illness, the team announced.

The main reason Miller was activated is that starting cornerback Jamel Dean (groin) was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury after not participating in two straight practices this week. Dean missed Tampa Bay's Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion and has since cleared protocol, but some soreness in his groin popped up before Wednesday's practice according to head coach Bruce Arians.

"Jamel is going to be a game-time guy," Arians said on Friday. "We’ll see how it goes. He did a little bit [today] but not much.”

Miller was previously elevated from the practice squad before the bye week but was put back on the practice squad after one day ahead of the Bucs' game against the Chiefs.

Miller spent some time in Kansas City after signing with the team in May 2019. Later that summer, the Florida Atlantic product was cut. Miller was signed to the Bucs' practice squad in December 2019. While at FAU, Miller recorded 103 total tackles over the course of his four-year college career. Miller added two interceptions and 18 pass break-ups.

As for Brate, the tight end is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with an illness. In addition to Rob Gronkowski at tight end, Tampa Bay will have Tanner Hudson back after he missed two games due to a death in his family.

Brate has caught 20 passes for 181 yards, hauling in two touchdowns in 12 games this season for the Bucs.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Minnesota is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Raymon James Stadium.