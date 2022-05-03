Buccaneers get Positive NFL Draft Grade from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Every year the NFL world watches as teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers add fresh faces to their roster as first-year pro football players.

This year's class will be a special one for the Bucs because they'll be coming in expected to contribute to a team with championship aspirations.

Like offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka before them, the players from the 2022 NFL Draft represent a new wave of players drafted to Tampa Bay.

Ones who will experience winning from an early age in their careers.

But it's how well they contribute while winning that will determine just how much of it is done by the Buccaneers in 2022, and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN came through with his gauge of just how good this year's class might be.

Giving the Bucs a letter grade of B for their draft haul featuring defensive lineman Logan Hall, Kiper wrote, "It's possible Tampa Bay was always going to take Logan Hall in Round 1, which means trading back six spots into the top of Round 2, getting him at No. 33 and adding a fourth- and sixth-round pick is stellar work by general manager Jason Licht. Hall played both as a 3-technique tackle and a defensive end at Houston, and at 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds, that positional flex is intriguing, especially next to Vita Vea. I could see Hall move outside for a few pass-rush snaps per game. He is No. 56 on my Big Board, so this is a little bit of a reach, but I understand why the Bucs did it.

"Licht reached again for Luke Goedeke (84)," Kiper continued. "A college tackle who projects to play guard because of his shorter arms. He could fill the Bucs' hole at left guard. Running back Rachaad White (91) had 15 scores and broke a ton of tackles last season. Tight end Cade Otton (106) isn't much of a blocker yet, but he'll help in the passing game (and could be insurance in case Rob Gronkowski retires). Zyon McCollum (157) is a fast corner in a 6-foot-2 frame who picked off 13 passes in his career."

In Kiper's grades for the 2022 NFL Draft, every NFC South team received a B in some fashion with the Falcons coming in highest at a B+, the Saints getting a B-, and the Panthers matching grades with the Bucs.

Only the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets got A marks from Kiper, while the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots both fell to the bottom with C+ grades.

