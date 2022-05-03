NFC Contender loses star wide receiver for six games to suspension

The NFL doesn't slow down for anyone. After a crazy draft weekend that featured multiple surprises along with shocking trades, the antics continued into Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season due to a suspension. Hopkins had trace elements of a performance-enhancing drug in his system that was concluded by a drug test from November.

On Monday evening, Hopkins addressed the reports with a statement on social media.

"In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked."

"I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

Hopkins will still be allowed to play in preseason games and practice with the Cardinals until the beginning of the regular season. His loss for nearly a third of the year sheds some light on why Arizona traded for Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown on the opening night of the draft.

The exact dates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 schedule are still unknown as of now. That will become clearer later this month during the league's schedule release on Thursday, May 12. However, the loss of Hopkins could wind up affecting the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is slated to play at Arizona this year.

Regardless of the potential absence of Hopkins, this will be the first time that two of the best quarterbacks in the game, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray, match up in the NFL. Though they have drastically different play styles, it should still make for an exciting battle between two teams that are expected to contend for playoff appearances.

