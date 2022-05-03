ESPN Analyst lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers in top-5 NFC teams

Now that the NFL Draft is over, the media is stacking up where the league stands with rosters relatively complete ahead of the 2022 season. During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, analyst and former professional quarterback Dan Orlovsky provided his top-5 teams in the NFC with some detail on each of them.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slotted in at No. 2 on Orlovsky's list, behind only the Los Angeles Rams. The New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles rounded out the five teams he named.

Orlovsky is a fan of the Buccaneers adding defensive tackle Logan Hall and running back Rachaad White to shore up depth in the draft. A lot of the team's success will depend on the return of wide receiver Chris Godwin and the overall health of the roster. Plus, there's the Tom Brady factor.

"The addition of Tom Brady, the coming out of retirement is massive," Orlovsky said. "I thought that they had a really solid draft when it comes to adding defensive tackle help, adding running back help. If that offensive line is able to stay healthy and Chris Godwin comes back from that ACL injury later on in the season, obviously going to be a super bowl contender."

As for the Rams, they remain at the top because they've managed to keep much of the same squad in place that won the title a few months ago. Like the Buccaneers, they're gearing up for another deep run in the postseason behind a strong defense and a veteran quarterback.

"No. 1 is still the Los Angeles Rams," Orlovsky said. "The Los Angeles Rams brought back really key pieces throughout this offseason. They didn't really have many picks because they won the Super Bowl and said blank those picks. But, still have a dominant defensive line and one of the best players in football. Matthew Stafford is going to continue to have all of the weapons that he has needed. I think that they're the team to beat in the NFC. Certainly, one of the top two teams to beat in all of football."

Tampa Bay will match up with three of the other four teams (Los Angeles, Green Bay, New Orleans) in Orlovsky's top-5 during the upcoming season. In total, the Buccaneers will face seven teams that made the playoffs in 2021 in what will be one of the toughest schedules in the league.

