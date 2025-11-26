Buccaneers' $14 million defender who's missed 4 games returns to practice Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need the cavalry back as soon as possible if they want to save their season, as they stand at 6-5 and in danger of losing the NFC South to the Carolina Panthers. They need as many injured players back as they can get, and one of those players made his first appearance at practice in quite some time.

Tampa Bay signed Haason Reddick in the offseason on a $14 million contract, but he's been out of action since Week 7, when he injured his knee and ankle against the Detroit Lions. Now, though, he's back in the building, as he showed up at practice on Wednesday as the Buccaneers get ready to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Bucs fans will be thankful for this — Haason Reddick is here for the first time since his injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.



Baker Mayfield is here, too. Teddy Bridgewater was taking snaps with the line, but Mayfield is speaking with media today which is a good sign pic.twitter.com/IHtuM1US4G — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 26, 2025

Haason Reddick is back at practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) reacts after a play against the New York Jets | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reddick being back at practice is a big win for the Buccaneers, because when it comes to their pass rush, they can use all the help they can get.

Despite netting just 1.5 sacks over his first six weeks as a Buccaneer, Reddick contributed a pressure rate of 15.1%, per SumerSports, and Tampa Bay's pass rush has been affected overall in numerous areas. Tampa Bay's sack rate has gone down from 6.78% to 5.53% since Reddick's absence, and their hurry rate has gone from 30.08% to 22.61%. Tampa Bay's pass rush has been a big reason why their defense has given up almost 100 points in three weeks, so the team will need him back sooner rather than later.

The hope is that the Bucs can get him back against the Cardinals — the first team Reddick played for in the NFL — but his health will be the most important. Reddick sprained his ankle and suffered a knee injury against the Lions, but if he's back at walkthrough, there's a good chance he could be playing for the Buccaneers this Sunday at 1 p.m. against his former team.

READ MORE: 3 things Bucs must fix in order to make playoffs

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Who is the Buccaneers' most valuable offseason trade asset?

• Buccaneers get good news with Baker Mayfield MRI results

• The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?