The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their breath Sunday night after quarterback Baker Mayfield went down with a painful shoulder injury right before halftime.

Mayfield launched a deep pass near the end of the second quarter, put everything he had into the throw and immediately crumpled to the ground.

He did not return for the second half, raising major concerns about Tampa Bay’s chances moving forward. But the team recieved some encouraging news regarding its QB once Mayfield's halftime results came back.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, who went down on Sunday with a sprained left shoulder, has a low-grade sprain, source said following the MRI. Good news with an eye toward next week. pic.twitter.com/eBMsZ3up5f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2025

Buccaneers receive positive MRI results

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans finally received some good news regarding their franchise quarterback. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield avoided a serious injury following his Monday MRI. Mayfield's sprain is low-grade, so he could come back sooner rather than later.

This is significant because the Buccaneers' offense depends heavily on Mayfield’s ability to extend plays and push the ball downfield. His absence in the second half against the Rams was felt, as Tampa Bay struggled to generate consistent production without him. Mayfield has played through injuries before, but the team will remain cautious as he works back into practice.

With the Buccaneers in the thick of the NFC playoff race, having Mayfield trending in the right direction is crucial. The coaching staff will monitor his pain tolerance, range of motion and ability to throw comfortably throughout the week. While it is unclear whether he will be fully cleared for Tampa Bay’s next game, avoiding structural damage was the best possible news.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) celebrates a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Why Mayfield is important

Before the injury, Baker Mayfield had been playing at an MVP caliber level this season. His command of the offense, improved decision making and chemistry with his receivers helped elevate Tampa Bay into one of the toughest teams in the conference. Through Week 11, Mayfield has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards with 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Those numbers put him among the league’s most efficient and effective quarterbacks. The Buccaneers will need that level of play again as they push through the final stretch of the season. Injuries have already hit multiple offensive positions, including the receiving corps and running back room, making Mayfield’s presence even more valuable. If he is forced to miss time, Teddy Bridgewater would be the Buccaneers' starter going forward.

If he can return soon and maintain his rhythm, the Buccaneers will remain strong contenders in the NFC playoff picture. For now, Tampa Bay can take a sigh of relief knowing their quarterback avoided a worst-case scenario and remains on track for a potential return next week.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers quarterback signs with NFC South rival

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign familiar face on defense

• Buccaneers offense should bring back this trend from 2024 against Rams

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles explains controversial decision against Bills

• Buccaneers' NFC South lead extremely narrow after loss to Bills