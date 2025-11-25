Who is the Buccaneers' most valuable offseason trade asset?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clinging to life three weeks after their bye week. They have lost three straight against some of the NFL's top contenders, including a lopsided primetime loss in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, where quarterback Baker Mayfield went down with a shoulder injury.

The Bucs are fortunate that Mayfield's injury isn't expected to keep him out for a long period of time, but they have to be feeling the pressure as their once huge NFC South lead has dwindled to just half a game with the home stretch ahead before the postseason.

It has become obvious that the Buccaneers require some help in areas this offseason, even if they are to make the playoffs in 2025, and according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, their biggest offseason trade asset is veteran wideout Chris Godwin.

Godwin labeled as biggest trade asset for Bucs

Dec 17, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Buccaneers make important signing to help fix one glaring issue

"Rookie Emeka Egbuka's play speaks for itself, while first-year seventh-rounder Tez Johnson has also found a role with four touchdowns in his last four games," Gagnon wrote. "Godwin turns 30 this winter. He's been declining for nearly half a decade. He can still offer a lot somewhere, but it makes little sense for the Bucs to keep him around at $22 million a year. That new deal in the summer was a mistake."

It's not hard to see why Godwin would be the choice here, but with potentially missing half the 2025 season due to injury, it would be far-fetched to expect any sort of respectable return for Godwin, considering his decline in production due to multiple serious injuries throughout his career.

In hindsight, the deal the Bucs' front office made with Godwin isn't looking that great, and it could be something that handcuffs them if they are looking to move Godwin or prevent them from adding a valuable piece elsewhere due to the cap situation.

It would be a gut punch to many fans to not see Godwin in the Pewter & Red, but the reality of the situation is that he is no longer the Godwin who was leading the league in every statistical category in 2024 before his ankle injury. Sometimes tough decisions must be made, and the front office could very well have to do that this offseason.

The future of Tampa Bay's wide receiver looks to be in good hands with Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, so we could see the turning of the page here sooner rather than later with the futures of both Godwin and Mike Evans up in the air.

READ MORE: When will Buccaneers' Bucky Irving return to the field?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?

• Buccaneers OC named as emerging head coach candidate

• Former Buccaneers quarterback signs with NFC South rival