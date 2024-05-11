Observations From Offense and Defense On Day 2 of Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest members have officially completed the first step of their offseason.
Rookie minicamp officially ended on Saturday, giving drafted players, undrafted free agents and practice squad players from 2023 a good chance to start the offseason. It's lighter work without pads, obviously, but the Florida heat is still scorching and quite a few rookies got their first preview of weather that will only get hotter once training camp begins.
READ MORE: Three Observations From Offense and Defense On Day 1 of Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp
Just like on Day 1, BucsGameday was on-site at One Buc Place to check out all the action. See what editor River Wells and writer JC Allen had to say about the last day of rookie minicamp with the offense and defense, respectively:
OFFENSE
The offense wasn't as in-depth as it was on Day 1, seemingly shirking more complex things like at-snap motion for more traditional formations. There wasn't a lot of spectacular action this time around, either, with the run game seemingly coming in as a focus today. Former Oregon running back Bucky Irving got his reps in with the pass game once or twice, and wideout Jalen McMillan looked strong still, too — he did lay out for a pass at the end of the day and had to go see a trainer, but it is likely nothing serious.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Football Linebacker Kalen DeLoach Watched Buccaneer Linebacker In College
DEFENSE
It was a tough day to be a quarterback at rookie minicamp as the Bucs defense really dialed up the pressure. Second-round pick Chris Braswell was once again lining up on both sides of the defensive alignment and got his second sack in as many days coming in off the right side. It’s easy to see the power he possesses bullying his way to the quarterback. Legacy signee defensive lineman Judge Culpepper spent the second portion of 11-on-11 practice in the backfield coming away with a would-be sack of his own, while edge rusher and undrafted free agent signee Shaun Peterson Jr. also got to the quarterback as well.
Because of the consistent pressure the Bucs were bringing, it was a tough day for the receivers in camp. Bucs defensive backs stuck to their man like glue, with UDFA corner Tyrek Funderburk coming away with good coverage on wide receiver Jalen McMillan and not allowing him to compete for the ball. The undrafted corner Chris McDonald Jr. had a nice leaping pass breakup on a ball intended for Cephus Johnson III, while Tykee Smith continued to show his versatility lining up at both the slot and at strong safety. It wasn’t just the defensive backs making plays, though — undrafted linebacker B.J. Davis came away with an interception and almost had another one but dropped it. It’s the second straight day a linebacker made a play after Julius Wilkerson came away with one yesterday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.