Three Observations From Offense and Defense On Day 1 of Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp
It's only May, but we're playing football again.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like most of the league, began their Rookie Minicamp on Friday, with a second day set for Saturday. The camp featured everyone from drafted rookies, undrafted free agents and practice squad players for Tampa Bay, and for many, it was a first taste of NFL action after a hectic offseason and draft process.
BucsGameday was on site at One Buc Place for all proceedings, and there was plenty to note from the first day. Check our observations from Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp below, with writer JC Allen going over the offense and editor River Wells going over the defense:
OFFENSE:
Bucky Irving Shows Off His Quickness
After selecting Oregon's Bucky Irving in the fourth round, the team talked about his quickness, vision, and aggressiveness through the hole. All of those were on display on Friday at Bucs rookie minicamp. While it’s hard to tell in shorts and shirts what the running game will look like, he displayed quickness when running lanes developed and the ability to make the first defender miss before getting tagged down. It will be fun to watch how his shiftiness and elusiveness lends itself to the pro level. His hands were as advertised as well reeling in two passes on 11-on-11 work and catching balls with ease in position drills. Tryout running back Ramon Jefferson, a former Kentucky Wildcat, received a ton of work on the day as well.
Huskies On Display
The Bucs went back to the Washington well with two draft picks in third-round wide receiver Jalen McMillan and seventh-round tight end Devin Culp. McMillan put on a show on the first day of rookie minicamp. He had five targets in 11-on-11’s and came down with each of them. He made a spectacular catch along the right sideline highpointing the ball in between a couple of defenders. But beyond great hands, he showed off tremendous burst and a fluidity to his route running that made it look easy. Culp’s speed jumps off the page, and when he gets a free release, it's over. It happened twice on the day, once on a streaking crosser that saw him come down with a catch with no one around him after leaving them in a cloud of dust. The other came on a route up the seam where he came down with an easy reception.
Offensive Line Bringing the Size
Last year, the interior line outside of Cody Mauch left a lot of size to be desired. That won't be the case this season. Although it's hard to gauge offensive linemen prior to padded practice, one of the first things that stands out about draft picks Graham Barton and Elijah Klein is just how big they are. Barton has outstanding size while Klein is a barrel-chested, broad-shouldered jolt of energy. Barton was taking all his snaps at center while Klein started off on the right side of the line. Barton's athleticism is clear to see. He has a quick burst of the snaps and twitchy explosive movement working from the interior. Klein is also better off the snap than I expected and both should be in the mix to compete for starting jobs right away. On a side note, Bucs international player Lorenz Metz is a massive human being and towers over everyone on the practice field at 6’9".
DEFENSE:
Kalen DeLoach Stays at Linebacker
Undrafted FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who many have noted is undersized for the position at 5'11", 210 pounds, was indeed playing linebacker on Friday. He mostly lined up as a strong-side linebacker during 11v11 and 7v7 drills. Whether or not the team decides to convert him to another position or not remains to be seen, but based on his positioning on Friday and comments on the team side about his ability to play linebacker, it seems like he may get a shot to stay at his position.
Tykee Smith Impresses on Day 1
Defensive back Tykee Smith, who the Bucs drafted in the third round, got a nice interception where he tipped the ball to himself and made a play. Smith is cross-training at both nickel and safety, so he should look to have some versatility going forward, and if plays like that are any indication, he could be picking up right where he left off at Georgia here in Todd Bowles' defense.
Chris Braswell Starts Off Strong
Alabama product Chris Braswell is moving all over the place, lining up on both sides of the defensive line as an edge rusher during Friday's practice. He looked to get some pressure somewhat frequently and has a pretty high motor, so that's an encouraging first look at a player who could end up starting earlier than later in an edge rushing room that desperately needs it.
