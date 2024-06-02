Best Case Scenario for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starts with NFC South Division Title
When NFL teams draft a quarterback with the first pick in the NFL Draft, they do so with visions of winning a Super Bowl down the road. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns certainly had those visions, but it's his current team that is looking to see it through to reality.
After an impressive first year leading the Buccaneers, Mayfield was re-signed to a three-year contract and is officially the quarterback the franchise is hitching its post-Tom Brady wagon too.
READ MORE: Buccaneers UDFA Linebacker Continues to Get Buzz Through Offseason
Tampa Bay may not have drafted Mayfield, but the visions of a Super Bowl championship are there all the same, and according to Rich Eisen of The Rich Eisen Show that is indeed the team's best-case scenario in 2024.
"I think the best-case scenario for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year is winning the Super Bowl," Eisen said. "I think this team that had a possession to make it a really tight game for the Detroit Lions in the divisional round last year, you could sit here and say that they were on fumes, that they were basically running at maximum power, but they have a team that is being brought back. The chemistry is there, Baker has been paid, (wide receiver Mike) Evans has been paid.
"A bunch of guys are being brought back. (Linebacker) Lavonte David is back. And I think that would permeate a locker room in such a way that they could win this division, maybe get a couple of home playoff games and go to the playoffs and shock the world. Best case scenario, am I saying it's going to happen? I can't sit here and say a team that was one of the final eight teams has no chance to win the Super Bowl this year in a best-case scenario."
READ MORE: Can Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield Keep it Going?
The Bucs aren't alone, however, according to Eisen, who also says the Atlanta Falcons' best-case scenario is giving owner Arthur Blank his first Lombardi Trophy as owner of the franchise.
In fact, many view the Falcons as the favorite to win the NFC South Division and foil the Buccaneers' intentions of winning a fourth-straight group title. So beating the Falcons to the top of that hill will be the first checkpoint to hit on the way up the NFL mountain for Tampa Bay.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.